Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Sells $93,149.66 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Scutt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paylocity alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $198.53 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $269.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paylocity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 17.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.