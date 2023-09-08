Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $104,471.28 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $104,471.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,071,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,175,074.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,819 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $113,922.83.

On Monday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $90,699.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,517 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,664.73.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,282 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $76,905.92.

On Monday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,773 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,449.48.

On Friday, August 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,425 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,306.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,035.02.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.5 %

DGICA opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,451,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Donegal Group

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Donegal Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.