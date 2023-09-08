InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $128,000.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 12,500 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $50,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00.

On Monday, August 28th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $51,550.00.

On Friday, August 25th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $107,800.00.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 332.11 and a beta of 1.25.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in InfuSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in InfuSystem by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

