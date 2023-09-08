Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

