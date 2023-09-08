Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $78.76 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $1,731,103.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,512,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,294,439.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,335. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.