Hess Co. (HES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $158.33 on Friday. Hess has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.46.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

