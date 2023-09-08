GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.31) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.85) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.31) to GBX 1,390 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,560 ($19.70).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,388.20 ($17.53) on Monday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,609 ($20.32). The firm has a market cap of £56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,409.45%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($43.72), for a total transaction of £673,220.52 ($850,240.62). In related news, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($43.72), for a total transaction of £673,220.52 ($850,240.62). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.19) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,118.46). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,018 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,147. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

