Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$75.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.84. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$88.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.15%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

