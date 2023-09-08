Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRCT opened at $9.50 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,194 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $304,657.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,221,801.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,178 shares of company stock worth $811,042 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

