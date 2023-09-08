Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of monday.com by 141.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

monday.com Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $173.64 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

