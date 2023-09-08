GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

