GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of GIGM opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.