GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

