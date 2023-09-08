GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after buying an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $159,604,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,087,000 after acquiring an additional 953,773 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

