GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 738 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $143.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

