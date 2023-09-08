GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $262.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

