GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $4,746,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.