GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 4,089 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16,356.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $212,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD opened at $178.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

