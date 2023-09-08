GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $408.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.