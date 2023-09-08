Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $756.80.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
