Geller Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

MCHP stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

