Geller Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ICE opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

