Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 150,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,524,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

