Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 88,690 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,690 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $56,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,600. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

