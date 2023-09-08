Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 47,559 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,559 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.43% of Rollins worth $80,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,603,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,183,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 28.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 219,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 48,346 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 406,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 219,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 567,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

