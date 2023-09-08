Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,685 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $174,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.06. 141,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.12. The firm has a market cap of $391.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $417.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

