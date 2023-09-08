Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $160,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.63. 25,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,801. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

