Gabelli Funds LLC Has $102.48 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $102,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.83) to GBX 4,000 ($50.52) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,245. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

