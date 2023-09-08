GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $29.17 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 5.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. 704,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

