GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,900 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 6.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $33,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $181,730,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.44. 1,045,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,280. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

