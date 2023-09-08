Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.28.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

