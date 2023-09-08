Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

BEN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

