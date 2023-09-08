Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWONK. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

