Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.30. Five Below has a 1 year low of $128.30 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

