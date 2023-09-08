First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $239.00. The stock had previously closed at $180.50, but opened at $185.18. First Solar shares last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 423,887 shares traded.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.56.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

Insider Transactions at First Solar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.