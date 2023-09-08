Financial Architects Inc Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

