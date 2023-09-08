Financial Architects Inc Acquires 142 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.72.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.