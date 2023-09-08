Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 36,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 343,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Exscientia in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAI

Exscientia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at $30,114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 4,771.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 323,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.