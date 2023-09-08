Ergo Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Ergo has a total market cap of $74.87 million and approximately $210,021.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,855.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00242587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00741436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00551303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00059344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,345,749 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.