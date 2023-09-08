Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

