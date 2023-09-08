EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.