Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Trading Down 2.4%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. 20,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,096,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVA

Enviva Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $301.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.