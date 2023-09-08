Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
