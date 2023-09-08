Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

