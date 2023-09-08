Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

