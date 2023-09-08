Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

