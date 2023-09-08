Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Ebix stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.50. Ebix has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $32.87.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%.
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
