Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Ebix Stock Performance

Ebix stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.50. Ebix has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $32.87.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 147,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ebix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

