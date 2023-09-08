Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.51. 51,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,625. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

