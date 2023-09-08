Deuterium Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 178.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529,980. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

