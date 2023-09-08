Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 177.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.23. 161,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

