Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,498,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $593,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after buying an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

