Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 3.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.10. The stock had a trading volume of 261,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.