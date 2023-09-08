Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Airbnb by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,129,826 shares of company stock valued at $288,712,193. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.7 %

ABNB traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,942. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

